British Museum: Police appeal for footage of tourist stabbing
- Published
Met Police detectives investigating the stabbing of a tourist outside the British Museum have appealed for footage of the incident.
The incident occurred at about 10:00 BST on the junction of Great Russell Street and Museum Street on 8 August.
A Chinese tourist, 36, was treated for a stab wound to the arm.
A 37-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in court on 11 September.
Det Const Jacob Morray-Jones said: "This incident understandably caused considerable concern to those at the scene and we are grateful to those witnesses who have already spoken to us and provided important information.
"We believe a number of people may have filmed the incident or the aftermath of it and we are keen to see any footage that could help progress our investigation."
Anyone with information or footage of the incident have been advised to contact 101 with CAD reference 2184/8Aug.
