Museum of London appeals for the capital's distinctive signage
- Published
The Museum of London is making a public appeal for eye-catching signs from London venues past and present for a forthcoming exhibition.
The show will tell Londoners' stories through a collection of signs from diverse communities right across the city over the last 80 years.
The signage of pubs, community centres, cinemas, barber shops and other businesses is being sought.
The exhibition, to be called "Hanging Out", will open in 2026.
It will form part of the ground floor exhibit called Our Time at the Smithfield General Market building when the museum finishes moving there, dedicated to exploring London within living memory.
Signs need to be a minimum of 50cmx50cm to be considered and could be from any kind of business or enterprise.
Beatrice Behlen, who is the senior curator, fashion & decorative arts, at the Museum of London, said: "Hanging Out is going to be a celebration of the countless communities that exist within London.
"Whether it's a music venue, a sports club, a hairdressers, a café, or something else entirely, we'd love to hear from the people of London about which signs they think belong in our museum."
Anyone who has a sign they would like the museum to consider, or who would like further information, should email the Museum of London via its website.