British Transport Police officer denies attacking teenager
- Published
A British Transport Police (BTP) officer has denied attacking a teenage boy at a west London Tube station.
Kerry Reynolds, 45, from Tadley, Hampshire, is accused of grabbing the 17-year-old by the hood and pushing him into a wall as he attempted to make an arrest.
He allegedly dragged the boy into an office room, punched him in the face at least twice and put him in a chokehold.
The boy is said to have pushed through the barriers at Barons Court station.
Mr Reynolds pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court to charges of causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is also investigating what happened after BTP received a complaint from a person on behalf of the teenager.
Mr Reynolds, who has been suspended from duty, was granted unconditional bail before a hearing at Isleworth Crown Court on 19 September.