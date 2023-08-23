Bus drivers happier if passengers say hello - survey
Passengers who greet bus drivers as they embark or disembark have a small positive impact on drivers' wellbeing, a survey has suggested.
A pilot in Hammersmith saw stickers put on some buses to encourage people to say hello or thank you to the driver.
In non-stickered buses, just two in 10 people greeted the driver, which rose to three in 10 in stickered buses.
A survey of 77 drivers indicated a greeting from a passenger was meaningful to them, researchers said.
The survey, carried out by the University of Sussex, Transport for London (TfL) and research company Neighbourly Lab, also found more than 80% of passengers at one bus stop believed that saying hello had a positive impact but less than a quarter actually did it.
Some bus drivers - who on average have salaries of £26,000 (entry grade) which can rise to more than £31,000, according to Go Ahead London which operates a quarter of the capital's buses - said passenger interaction made them feel "respected", "seen" and "appreciated".
Dr Gillian Sandstrom, director of the Sussex Centre for Research on Kindness, said the results suggest "micro-interactions like these are more well-received, and more meaningful than most of us realise".
Tom Cunnington, head of bus business development at TfL, said: "Recognition and acknowledgement of each other is something we should encourage more, and I hope we can expand on this across London."
