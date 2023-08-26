Charles Dickens: 200th anniversary of his time in factory as a child

A stoneware bottle inscribed "Warren's liquid. 30 Strand" on one side and "Blacking Bottle" on the other, which was discovered in an old ice well in 2006 and would have been the type of object Dickens worked on, has also gone on display, as has an early edition of Forster's The Life of Charles Dickens - the book that revealed to the world the writer's life as a child worker.