Met Police officer inundated with calls over Clapham attack
- Published
An LGBT+ community liaison Met Police officer says she has been "inundated with calls" after a homophobic attack on two men outside a London nightclub.
The two victims, in their 20s and 30s, were attacked with a knife outside the Two Brewers, in Clapham High Street, at about 22:15 BST on 13 August.
As part of the appeal, the Met released a picture of a man it wants to trace.
PC Hayley Jones says the force is "looking into all of these leads that we're getting from people".
"We've got specialist units... there is a large team and there's a lot of work going into finding this person," said PC Jones, who works across Lambeth and Southwark.
"There is progress being made. It might be a slow process but it is something that we are tirelessly working on."
Last week, the force issued new images of a suspect on a number 50 bus travelling from Thornton Heath between about 20:00 and 20:30 BST on the night of the attack.
The victims were sent home from hospital by the following day. No arrests have been made so far, and police inquiries are ongoing.
PC Jones renewed the appeal for information on Wednesday.
David Robson, Labour councillor for Clapham Town, said: "We have to keep talking about the incident that happened at the Two Brewers 10 days ago because the attacker is still at large.
"We need to be strong in reporting hate crime... the police are still intelligence-led and they need these stats in order to give us greater resources to ensure that there is no hate on the streets of London."
