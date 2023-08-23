Brixton: Cyclist hit by fire engine on 999 callout
A cyclist has been hospitalised after he was hit by a fire engine responding to an emergency call in south London.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, is being treated in a south London hospital for a head injury.
The collision happened at the junction between Coldharbour Lane and Atlantic Road in Brixton just before 12:00 BST. An investigation has been launched.
A witness, who saw the cyclist at the junction, said: "It was a green light and I don't think he saw it coming."
He added he saw the cyclist hit by the fire engine, which was traveling down Coldharbour Lane.
Another witness described hearing a "bang" before seeing the man unconscious on the road.
A silver bicycle could be seen leant against the fire engine while an air ambulance circled above.
A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said the circumstances surrounding the collision were under investigation.
They confirmed the fire engine had been responding to an emergency call at the time of the incident.
A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said there were no other reported injuries and no arrests.
She also appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.
Police cordons and road closures remain in place, she added.
