London woman trades banking career for dog photography
A woman says she gave up a 16-year career in banking to become a dog photographer because her puppy gave her "a new perspective on life".
Emma Slade, from Canning Town, east London, left her role at Goldman Sachs in 2019 after she got her cockapoo.
The 43-year-old said: "I realised I wasn't as happy as I had been... there was more to life than money."
She has now raised more than £1,600 for a north London dog charity by photographing dogs it has helped.
Ms Slade is planning to publish a book in November featuring 36 dogs she has photographed that were rescued by All Dogs Matter, which is based in Haringey.
"Some of them have had horrible starts to life," she said.
Ms Slade explained her interest in photography had been limited to taking holiday snaps until she got her puppy Schlappohr, who she named after the German word for "floppy ears".
She said the arrival of the "little puppy" in her life had given her a "new perspective" on work.
Ira Moss, founder of All Dogs Matter, said the money raised would be used to fund the vet bills for one or two dogs at the centre.
"A lot of dogs coming in have medical issues," she said. "People are spending £2,000 to buy them, but when they get ill, they don't want to spend money at the vet."
Ms Moss added that dog abandonment is at the highest rate she has ever seen after the pandemic-led rise in ownership.
