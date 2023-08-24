Hampstead: Blind rock climber calls for pavement ad clampdown
A blind rock climber has said pavement advertising is causing him more injuries than his climbing adventures.
Red Szell, the first blind person to scale the 449ft (137m) sea stack Old Man of Hoy, in Orkney, called on Camden Council to clamp down on A-boards.
The Hampstead resident says they can be a hazard for visually impaired people and others with disabilities.
Councillor Adam Harrison said council officers would visit Hampstead high street to investigate the issue.
A-boards come in varying heights and weights and advertise everything from coffee to glasses, and even legal services, in Hampstead.
Mr Szell uses a white stick and says it is hard to navigate around the boards, and he often hurts his hand on them and has tumbled over one.
"You catch your hand on them and it takes a week to heal," he said.
"I never wear shorts walking around Hampstead for the same reason."
'It's getting worse'
Some of the A-boards have metal clasps or chains to hold them open, which can cause injuries, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"It's a problem that is getting worse," Mr Szell said. "It's a rare visit to my local shops where I do not end up incurring some kind of flesh wound to my hands, arms, knees or shins."
Mr Szell, who is an author and hosts podcast My Life in Books with Red Szell, took his campaign to Camden Council recently.
He urged the borough to make it easier to get around for "thousands of visually impaired people using its pavements".
He told councillors at a meeting in July: "I am a keen rock climber, so I'm used to a bit of jeopardy, but as a blind person I can honestly say I feel more intimidated and at greater risk of injury on my local pavements than I've felt on any rockface."
The Royal National Institute of Blind People's Official Pavement Code urged businesses: "Please don't leave A-boards in the middle of the pavement. They cause obstructions to people with sight loss."
Mr Harrison, who undertook a blindfold walk with the London Sight Loss Council, pledged that council staff would visit look into the issue.
The Camden Council cabinet member for sustainability told July's meeting: "Keeping Camden's pavements clear benefits everyone."