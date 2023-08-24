Couple injured in another homophobic attack in South London neighbourhood
Two men were taken to hospital after a homophobic attack in south London, the second such incident publicised within the space of a week.
The couple, in their 30s and 40s, were assaulted on Saturday at about 23:00 BST while waiting for a bus in Brixton, after spending the day at Black Pride.
Both men were treated in hospital and one needed stitches.
No arrests have been made and police, who are treating this as a homophobic attack, are appealing for information.
Michael Smith and his boyfriend Nat Asabere were waiting for a bus on Brixton Road when a man they did not know approached them and then assaulted them as a bus approached.
Nat was punched in the back of the head, while Michael describes being punched in the face "three or four times".
They both ran on to the bus for safety, which is when they began to realise the extent of Michael's injuries.
He told the BBC: "Luckily, my flight mode just set in and we just ran on to that bus.
"That's where I looked down, and I just saw blood all over my T-shirt, and I was thinking 'where's this blood coming from?'. I could taste it in my mouth and I could see it on my hands, and when my tongue went over my lip I could just feel this massive split in my lip."
Michael says he has been struggling to process what happened to him, and gets emotional talking about the incident.
He added: "I'm having such a rollercoaster of emotions at the moment. When it's online and someone sends me a message, I'm able to articulate how I'm feeling.
"But when someone asks me how I am in person, a lump gets my throat and that's when I feel like I'm about to break down. It's taken a lot out of me."
The attack happened less than a week after two men were stabbed outside the Two Brewers nightclub, just over a mile away.
Police are keeping an open mind but say they do not think the two attacks are linked.
Michael says he fears hostility against the LGBTQ+ community is increasing, and is now raising money for the charity Stonewall. He says it is important for him to speak out and raise awareness.
He said: "I had to channel all of those emotions and feelings and make it empower me to do something good. That's why I've done a fundraiser and that's why I decided to talk about it. Because I know that if I didn't talk about it, I know it will be eating away at me."
Nat, who is suffering from headaches after the assault, says it was a great day that turned into an "horrific experience" but he wants people to know there is support out there for anyone who has been a victim of abuse.
Both praised their involvement with the police and doctors and are now being supported by charities.
Sexual orientation hate crimes in England and Wales rose by 41% to 26,152, according to Home Office data for the year ending March 2022 - the largest annual percentage increase since records began in 2012.
Transgender identity hate crimes also increased by 56% to 4,355.
Police say both Michael and Nat are being supported by a dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer.
Any witnesses or anyone with information about the attack are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 8673/22AUG.