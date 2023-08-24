Tower Hamlets: Four pedestrians hit by car being chased by police
Four pedestrians have been hit by a car being chased by the police in London.
City of London Police officers were chasing the Mercedes on Wednesday night before it crashed into four people on Fieldgate Street, in Tower Hamlets.
The four were all injured and taken to hospital. Two people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving, burglary and firearms offences.
The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "City of London Police were in a short pursuit with a vehicle on MPS [Metropolitan Police Service] ground.
"Met officers responded to assist with the collision. All four pedestrians were taken to hospital where their condition awaits."
An IOPC spokesperson confirmed they were assessing the crash, involving a Mercedes car that failed to stop for officers.
"After being notified by the force we sent investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedure, where the officers involved provided their initial accounts," the spokesperson said.
"We have requested further information from the force and, once received, we will determine what further action may be required from us."
