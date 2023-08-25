London Overground lines to be given unique names
Six London Overground lines are to be given unique names.
Routes to be named include Euston to Watford Junction, Romford to Upminster and Gospel Oak to Barking, City Hall confirmed.
Seb Dance, deputy mayor for transport, said posters had been put up in stations informing people of the plans and encouraging them to get involved.
London Overground will remain as the umbrella brand, according to transport bosses.
It is estimated the project will cost £6.3m over two years, but Mr Dance said the scheme was "very important".
The scheme was promised by the mayor, Sadiq Khan, in his 2021 re-election manifesto, with the goal of making the network easier for passengers to navigate.
Mr Dance said: "It is a confusing issue, particularly on the very rare occasions when there is disruption on the network, it is extremely important that passengers get a much more focused set of information on where the issue is."
The mayor's team said the majority of the scheme's budget would "be used to update customer information", including "updates to all digital information, station signage, maps and wayfinding".
The six routes set to be given names are:
- Highbury & Islington to West Croydon/Clapham Junction/Crystal Palace
- Richmond/Clapham Junction to Stratford
- Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside
- Watford Junction to Euston
- Liverpool Street to Enfield Town/Cheshunt/Chingford
- Romford to Upminster
