Harold Hill: Man and woman charged following baby's death
A man and woman have been charged following the death of a baby in east London.
Ahmed Mahad, 35, of no fixed address, and Dawn-Marie Huxtable, 36, of Mimosa Close, Harold Hill, are set to appear at Barking Magistrates' Court charged with concealing the birth of a child.
The charges follow the discovery of a baby's body at a home in Harold Hill on 22 August.
The Met Police has encouraged anyone with information to contact them.
