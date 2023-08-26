Superloop: West London express Heathrow to Harrow bus service launched
The latest phase of Transport for London's (TfL) new express service bus network has been rolled-out.
The Superloop network is running a more frequent X140 route between Heathrow and Harrow.
It has been renamed and rebranded as route SL9 and is the fourth bus route to be part of TfL's project to better connect outer London.
The new SL9 service will run every 12 minutes during weekdays, TfL said.
TfL's director of buses, Louise Cheesman, said the new routes will "better connect" outer London's network to town centres, hospitals, schools and other transport hubs.
"We'll continue to work on our further plans for the Superloop to make it even easier for people travel around outer London."
The SL9 is the fourth bus route to become part of the Superloop express bus network since the service was announced in March.
On 15 July, the first bus route to become part of the network, running from Uxbridge and White City, was renumbered SL8 and rebranded as a Superloop service.
Last weekend, the SL7 was rolled out from West Croydon to Heathrow via Sutton, Kingston and Teddington.
TfL has also confirmed that, subject to consultation, the entire Superloop network - except for SL4 - will be in service by next spring. Route SL4 is expected to be live once the Silvertown Tunnel opens in 2025.
Earlier this summer consultations closed on the SL10 route - currently X183 between Harrow and North Finchley - and the SL1 service which is currently runs between North Finchley to Walthamstow.
TfL said consultations on three routes continue and will close on 4 September.
These services include:
- SL2 - Walthamstow Central to North Woolwich
- SL3 - Thamesmead to Bromley
- SL5 - Bromley to Croydon
