St Mungo's: Charity staff end strike after 10.7% pay deal
Workers at a homeless charity have ended long running industrial action after securing a 10.7% pay increase, Unite the Union has said.
St Mungo's employees have been on strike for three months to demand an above inflation pay rise.
Based on the median salary within the charity, the increase equates to £3,125 in cash terms - this total includes a one-off payment of £700.
Workers are set to return to work on 4 September, the charity said.
Unite said the deal also means charity executives will agree to a pay freeze for 2023/24.
Sharon Graham, the union's general secretary, said: "This was a hard-fought battle resulting in victory for St. Mungo's workers who are dedicated to helping the homeless."
She added that workers took part in the action due to "huge financial and mental pressure".
Emma Haddad, chief executive of St Mungo's, said: "We are relieved with the outcome as we know this has been a difficult time for everyone involved."