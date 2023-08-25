Bow: About 100 firefighters tackle huge east London blaze
A huge fire has broken out in east London with thick black smoke seen billowing into the air.
About 100 firefighters were tackling the blaze in a seven-floor building at a business and residential centre in Fairfield Road, Bow, on Friday evening.
Two of the the London Fire Brigade's 32m (105ft) turntable ladders were deployed as water towers to tackle the flames from height.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and there are no reports of injuries.
The London Fire Brigade, which sent 15 engines to the scene, described it as a "very visible fire", with footage on social media showing flames and clouds of smoke.
A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said that 120 calls were made as onlookers gathered.
They added: "Most of the roof is alight in a seven-floor building.
"The fire is a very visible fire and 120 calls were made to the brigade's 999 control centre alerting them to the fire.
"The brigade was called at 18.04 BST and is still at the scene. Fire crews from Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, Homerton and surrounding fire stations are in attendance."
