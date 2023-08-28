Notting Hill Carnival: Children's Day in pictures
- Published
- comments
Notting Hill Carnival is a huge street festival that takes place every year in London.
It's all about celebrating Caribbean heritage, arts and culture - including music, food and dancing.
2023 marks the 55th year the carnival has been running, making it one of the longest running street parties in the world.
It takes place on the August Banks Holiday Weekend which this year in on Saturday 26 August to Monday 28 August.
The children's day parade takes place on Sunday as dancers wind their way through the streets of west London.
Here are just a few who got into the carnival spirit:
The family-friendly day aims to encourage the next generation to embrace carnival - and hundreds of young people put on spectacular costumes and danced along the route.
The event is an international showcase for mas dancing, soca, calypso, steel bands and sound systems.
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "The community-led celebration of Caribbean history and culture embodies everything that makes London the greatest city in the world."
The celebration continues on Bank Holiday Monday with the adults' parade which begins at noon. Spectators are advised to arrive early to get a good spot.
Have you ever been to the Notting Hill Carnival? Or, do you have a favourite costume from the ones displayed here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.