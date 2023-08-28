Theo Porteous named as Nine Elms stabbing victim
A man who was stabbed to death in on a street in south-west London has been named by police as Theo Porteous.
Officers were called to Thessaly Road in Nine Elms at about 12:30 BST on Thursday where they found a 32-year-old with a number of knife wounds.
Paramedics and London's Air Ambulance were deployed to the area but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
An image of a man police want to identify and speak to has also been released by the force.
No arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing.
Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley, leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts are with Theo's family and friends, at what is an unimaginable time for them.
"I have assured them that I and my team will do everything we can to bring those responsible for Theo's murder to justice.
"Our investigation is progressing at pace and I want to ask for the public's help in identifying the man in the CCTV image.
"I would ask anyone who recognises him to get in touch without delay. Likewise, anyone with any information about Theo's murder should get in touch - even details that may seem irrelevant could be important to our investigation."
