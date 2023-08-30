Camden: CCTV appeal after man suffers brain bleed
Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a man suffered a fractured eye socket and a bleed on the brain in north London.
The 37-year-old man was assaulted outside a pub on Camden High Street after an altercation at about 01:15 BST on 10 April.
Police were called and the victim was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged but has not fully recovered.
Officers want to speak to the man pictured in connection with the attack.
Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image should call 101 quoting 4402/29AUG.
