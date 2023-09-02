Westminster Abbey: Abseilers survey building's Portland stone
Specialist abseilers have conducted a survey of the West Towers at Westminster Abbey.
Adam Garre and and Lewis Head checked the condition of the stone on the central London landmark on Friday.
The West Towers, which were built between 1722 and 1745 by Nicholas Hawksmoor and John James, were constructed from Portland stone.
They are checked on an annual basis to monitor weathering patterns and changes to the towers.
Westminster Abbey Foundation said it cost more than £14m a year to maintain the abbey.
"In common with homeowners across London, Westminster Abbey has to care for its building, and has an ongoing programme of review and maintenance," a spokesperson said.
"This work includes an annual survey of the West Towers by specialist abseilers with a knowledge of historic buildings who skilfully analyse their condition at heights of over 200ft (61m) to identify any remedial work which may need to be undertaken."
Westminster Abbey has been the location of the coronations of 40 English and British monarchs, including King Charles III in May.