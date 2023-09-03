Wembley Park: Alzheimer's exhibition explores football memories
A photographic exhibition has captured the connection many people living with Alzheimer's have with football.
The outdoor exhibition is in Wembley Park, north-west London - close to the home of English football - and features portraits of some of the players for the men's national team.
People with Alzheimer's and their families shared an item or photograph connected to their most precious memory of the game for the exhibition.
It runs until the end of September.
Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are among the players featured in the Football Should Be Unforgettable exhibition.
They offered reflections on their earliest memories of falling in love with the game and shared childhood photographs.
From their most precious memorabilia to treasured family moments, participants in the exhibition have shared their deep-seated and lifelong connection to football.
For Peter Flanagan, an avid Aston Villa fan living with dementia, it's all about community and about passing the love of football down to future generations.
"I love walking round Aston or sitting in the Holte End wearing claret and blue and feeling like I'm part of a community," he said.
"I remember wearing my claret and blue when we went to watch Villa v Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final in 2020."
Lara Watson, whose late father Geoff had dementia, said her family's love for football was "largely thanks to Dad".
"Dad was a boyhood fan of Manchester United, and became their chief scout. He carried a little red notebook with all his ideas and phone numbers in; it never left his side."
Alzheimer's was the leading cause of death in England and Wales in 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Josh McNorton, the cultural director at Wembley Park, said: "We are honoured that the Alzheimer's Society has curated such a special collection of treasured photographs and memories from some of football's most recognised stars and others affected by the disease for display in Wembley Park throughout [World Alzheimer's Month]."
