RAAC: Seven London schools part-closed due to dangerous concrete
At least seven London schools have had to close after dangerous concrete was found.
Over 100 schools in England previously thought to be at lower risk have been told to close areas containing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) unless they are made safe.
The mayor of London told BBC London the Department for Education (DfE) had not shared how many schools are affected.
It comes after RAAC was found during works at Harrow Crown Court last week.
The new guidance follows the collapse of a beam that was thought to be safe.
Affected schools have been told they may have switch to online learning or teach pupils in nearby public buildings for the time being.
RAAC is lighter and less durable than traditional concrete, and was used until the mid-1990s.
The Health and Safety Executive says RAAC is now beyond its lifespan and may "collapse with little or no notice".
Which London schools are affected?
- Corpus Christi Catholic primary school in Brixton
- St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive in Eltham
- Three unidentified schools in the borough of Tower Hamlets
- St Gregory's Catholic Science College in Brent
- St Mary Magdalene and St Stephen's CE Primary School in Westminster
Corpus Christi Catholic primary school in Brixton, south London, has had to relocate some of its pupils after the concrete was found in the roof of part of the junior site.
Jane Frances, 46, whose two children attend the school, said her daughter would have to travel to a different location about a mile away for the start of term.
"It's quite disruptive, but actually you can't take any chances with the children's safety and that's what's got to be done," she said.
At Corpus Christi, about 200 pupils will be taught at St Martin-in-the-Fields High School for Girls in Tulse Hill, south London, which has capacity after it announced its part-closure this summer due to falling pupil numbers.
'Areas cordoned off'
St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive in Eltham, south-east London, has found RAAC in several parts of the school.
It will still be open to pupils but a letter to parents states that parts of the hall, gym, canteen, drama studio and the toilets are closed, and the school needed to open mobile toilet blocks.
Tower Hamlets Council says three of its schools are affected but will remain open, with the areas "safely cordoned off while further investigation and any remedial work necessary takes place".
Another school, St Gregory's Catholic Science College in Brent, north-west London, has identified the concrete in its maths block.
Brent Council said: "Safety measures are being introduced and work is under way to prop up the affected area.
The council added the works "should be complete by Monday for students to safely return on Tuesday as planned".
Brent North MP Barry Gardiner told BBC Radio London: "Arrangements are being made to ensure that teaching can continue, albeit not within the maths block, obviously.
"We're working as hard as we possibly can now to get some sort of portable cabin classrooms in place as quickly as possible."
Government attitude 'appalling'
He continued: "What is appalling here is that this has been left so late in the day.
"Instead of taking responsibility when they should have done, getting this sorted over the summer period... they've left it to the last minute, and now parents are really panicking and in chaos because they don't know what's happening."
BBC London contacted all the capital's councils and of those that replied, several said RAAC was suspected to be in, or had been identified in, its schools.
RAAC is suspected to be present in, or has been identified in, other public buildings across London too.
Among the affected boroughs is Kingston. The council said RAAC may potentially be contained in "13 community and foundation schools and 45 other council buildings".
A council spokesperson added: "Building surveyors have been instructed to fully inspect these buildings urgently."
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "It beggars belief that on the last day of the six weeks holiday... parents have got no idea, I have got no idea, how many schools are affected in London.
"We have this uncertainty causing huge distress to parents, to staff and to children."
The mayor called on the government to "pull their finger out and publish the list today", adding: "No child should have to stay at home and have education like they did in the pandemic."
Mr Khan added City Hall wrote to the government a month ago to raise concerns about the possibility RAAC may also be present in hospitals, public buildings and housing across London, but he said: "A month on, and the government has not had the courtesy to respond."
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "Nothing is more important than making sure children and staff are safe in schools and colleges, which is why we are acting on new evidence about RAAC now, ahead of the start of term.
"The plan we have set out will minimise the impact on pupil learning and provide schools with the right funding and support they need to put mitigations in place to deal with RAAC".
