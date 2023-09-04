Enfield: Skull-mask knifeman jailed for at least 23 years for murder
- Published
A man who was wearing a skull face mask when he stabbed a teenager at a block of flats has been been jailed for a minimum term of 23 years for murder.
Timothy Adeoye, 20, of no fixed address, attacked 18-year-old Donavan Allen in Enfield, north London, on 7 February 2022.
The defendant refused to attend the Old Bailey hearing and was given a life sentence in his absence.
The judge said Adeoye's absence demonstrated his "cowardice".
Adeoye was found guilty at the same court by a jury in May.
During the trial, it was heard that Mr Allen died after he was stabbed once in the chest by Adeoye, who had travelled from Barking to Enfield, carrying a knife and wearing a "very distinctive face mask" with a skull design printed on it.
Prosecutors said there was no evidence Adeoye had "any issue" with Mr Allen, only with a friend he was with.
Mr Allen's family had gathered at the court for Adeoye's sentencing, only to learn he had refused to leave Pentonville prison.
In a victim impact read to the court, Mr Allen's father Orlando said: "I was there when he was born and held him with my own hands and I used my own hands to shovel the dirt to bury him. Timothy, why did you kill my son?"
During the hearing, Judge Philip Katz KC said: "I am 100% sure this was a planned attack to some degree to do with drug dealing."
Adeoye, who claimed in his defence that he was not the killer, was also given 12 months in jail for having an article with a blade or point and 18 months for threatening another with a blade or point.
Both of those sentences are to be served concurrently with the life sentence.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk