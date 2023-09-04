Camden: UB40 inducted into Music Walk of Fame
Reggae band UB40 are to be honoured with a stone and inducted into the Music Walk of Fame in Camden, London.
The star of the band, Ali Campbell, said Monday's honour would be a "full circle" moment as he recalled how the band's performances in Camden helped propel them to fame.
Other stars, including the late Janis Joplin, The Kinks, Buzzcocks and Billy Bragg will be honoured too.
Previous inductees have included stars like David Bowie and Amy Winehouse.
Mr Campbell said Camden was "special" for the band as it was the first place they performed outside their home town of Birmingham, getting them noticed by prominent artists and driving their success story.
Having played at Camden-based music venue Dingwalls, the band secured a spot at Rock Garden, which led to The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde noticing them and eventually resulted in an invitation to tour with her band.
"It's like a big circle coming back to Camden and getting a star on the Walk of Fame," he said.
Formed in the late 1970s, UB40 enjoyed success with their covers of hits including Red Red Wine and (I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You.
Following the death of band member Astro in November 2021 and the departure of Virtue from the group, Campbell has continued under the title UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.
Across the week, numerous bands and artists will also be commemorated, including hip-hop group The Sugarhill Gang, Electric Avenue singer Eddy Grant, R&B group Shalamar, arts promoter Harvey Goldsmith, DJ Paul 'Trouble' Anderson and founder of Kiss FM Gordon Mac.
The Who, Madness and Soul II Soul are among previous inductees.
Mr Campbell said it was "very nice" for the group to be remembered alongside the list of "very special" artists.
Reflecting on the band's longevity, Mr Campbell said: "Who would have thought that we would still be knocking about?
"Who'd have thought I'd still be alive and who'd have thought I'd still be in my reggae band, promoting reggae? It's all very amazing."