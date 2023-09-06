Heathrow Airport: Sadiq Khan backs proposed new rail link
- Published
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has given his backing to a proposed new rail link that would connect Heathrow Airport with south-west London, Surrey, Berkshire and Hampshire.
The line has been proposed by Heathrow Southern Railway Ltd (HSR) which has said it could open in 2027/28.
Mr Khan said the rail link would support a shift to sustainable travel and transform access to the airport.
HSR said the railway would also improve Surrey-London connectivity.
The line would enable trains to operate between Heathrow and Waterloo via Clapham Junction, Putney, Hounslow, Twickenham, Richmond, Staines and other intermediate stations.
A second branch has been proposed to run from the airport to Virginia Water, enabling services out towards Surrey, Berkshire and Hampshire.
The company has said the project can be financed privately and could potentially operate at no cost to tax payers.
The only current rail access to the airport is provided on an east-west basis from central London, via the Piccadilly and Elizabeth lines, along with the Heathrow Express service from Paddington.
Feltham and Heston MP Seema Malhotra has previously described it as "scandalous that the world's busiest airport is not connected to south London".
Mr Khan said the Greater London Authority and Transport for London were maintaining regular dialogue with HSR and would work to ensure that any scheme "meets the needs of Londoners and does not impact the reliable operation of the railway network".
A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: "Any proposal would need to be developed in a way that does not require government funding and secures significant benefits.
"We continue to discuss options and engage with promoters on this process."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk