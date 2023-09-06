London Docklands bomb survivor honoured for Covid volunteering
A London Docklands bombing survivor has been recognised for his outstanding service during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jonathan Ganesh said he was "very touched" to receive the Pandemic Response Medal in recognition of his efforts as an NHS responder.
He was seriously injured in the IRA bomb blast in February 1996.
The bombing killed two people and injured 42 others.
In the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, Mr Ganesh became an NHS responder and drove a support ambulance.
He also co-ordinated the Docklands Victims Association (DVA) pandemic response team, delivering essential items such as masks, hand sanitisers, gloves and equipment to NHS facilities across London.
Mr Ganesh collected patients from hospitals and delivered food, medication and other essential items to those forced to isolate at home.
He drove a support ambulance with his friend and fellow DVA founder Wayne Gruba, who went on to contract Covid-19 and died in October 2021.
'Best of humanity'
"I'm accepting the award on behalf of all the DVA Covid-19 pandemic team especially my dear friend Wayne Gruba," Mr Ganesh said.
"Wayne died after contracting Covid whilst working on the front line. Wayne and all those that died on the front line whilst helping others are truly the best of humanity."
Mr Ganesh received congratulations from, among others, Ihsan Bashir, whose brother Inam was killed in the Canary Wharf bombing. "As a former cancer patient I had to isolate," he said. "The support I received from Jonathan was amazing."
And Joe Holbeach, who was severely injured in the IRA bomb attack on the Enniskillen Remembrance Day service in 1987, said he would never forget Mr Ganesh's kindness.
"Mr Ganesh kept in contact with me during my Covid isolation so I would not feel alone," he said.
