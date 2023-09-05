Oxford Street: BBC reporter witnesses armed robbery live on air
- Published
An attempted robbery on the UK's busiest high street was witnessed by a reporter as she was broadcasting live.
BBC Radio London's Anna O'Neill was speaking on air as she saw two men target an Australian businessman for his watch on London's Oxford Street.
Shopkeepers intervened to catch one of the robbers and police said a man with a knife had been Tasered and detained near Marble Arch Tube station.
"It's the first time I've seen anything like it," Ms O'Neill said.
Phil, the businessman who was attacked, told the BBC he had been walking down the street when he heard some people behind him "and just as I got to this spot, they tackled me and tried to get my watch off me and get my phone.
"I was able to hold on to the small guy who was trying to take my watch and I wouldn't let him go. At this stage, these guys [the shopkeepers] were around him and pulling them off and then he got up and he ran without getting the watch."
Phil, who did not give his surname, added that the shopkeepers "retained the other fellow, but the other guy - the small fellow who tackled me - came back and he was starting to cut himself with a knife".
The shopkeepers involved said the man had harmed himself to try to get them to release his alleged accomplice.
BBC Radio London had been reporting from Oxford Street as part of a feature on the future of the shopping destination.
