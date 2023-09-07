Met Police not taking masked stranger attack seriously - victim
- Published
A woman left unconscious after being punched by a masked stranger in south-east London says the Met Police has not taken her attack seriously.
The woman says she was attacked on St Louis Road, in Gipsy Hill, at about 19:00 BST on 27 July.
Since then, she says she has heard very little from the Met and felt the need to investigate it herself.
The Met said it was taking it seriously and apologised for "disjointed communication" with her.
The woman, who has asked to be known as Anna as she is worried about revealing her identity, said the man punched her in the back of the head.
"I just remember screaming 'don't, please don't hurt me', or something like that," she says.
Anna says she believes she fell over a garden wall after she was punched.
She said she remembered another man, one of the local residents who found her, asking her what her name was but she had "no idea".
"I didn't even know where I was, what my name was, or anything, I was severely concussed."
Although her phone and other belongings were scattered around her, she said the attacker had not taken anything.
'Little sympathy'
Anna was taken to hospital, and received treatment, before going home.
She first spoke to a police officer on the phone the next day to take an initial statement.
Distressed, Anna said she decided to go to Cornwall to be comforted by her family and agreed with the Met to speak to an officer for a full witness statement 10 days later.
When they did meet, she says officers took the clothes she had been wearing for forensic testing.
But, over the coming days, she became increasingly concerned by their response.
"There's been no personal way to contact them," she says, explaining she was not given any contact details, including an investigating officers' email address or a crime reference number. She was instead told to use the general 101 number.
"It's a different person every time," she said, adding that when she gave them information,"they don't seem to log it".
"There's been very little sympathy, or victim support. It feels very unprofessional and very slow."
A few weeks later, Anna says, she and her family "decided to take matters into their own hands".
She says her partner went back to the area where the attack happened to make door-to-door inquiries, appealing for information or any doorbell camera footage.
They found someone had video footage, however, without having been given a Met Police contact email address, it has been difficult to submit it to the force, Anna said.
A more recent call to 101 also revealed the Met had recorded her name incorrectly and listed her as an informant rather than a victim, she added.
"Even the bare minimum they haven't done right," she said.
Anna says following their own appeals, a number of local residents got in touch.
The BBC spoke to one woman who said she was approached by a masked stranger in an alleyway just a few weeks before the attack on Anna.
She says he "slammed her against a wall", and threw a garden table at her as she tried to escape.
She does not know if the two incidents are linked, but has informed police about what happened to her.
'More sinister consequences'
Despite the Met Police recently promising that violence against women and girls is among their top priorities, Anna says this has not been her experience.
"I feel like it's been up to me and my family and friends to help solve this crime.
"I think because I was attacked but I wasn't raped or killed, I don't think they're taking it that seriously.
"I'm just scared that this man is going to do it again, and it's going to have more sinister consequences if he's not arrested."
Two local residents who helped Anna following the attack and believe they have important information about a witness, told the BBC they thought the police response was "appalling", as it had taken officers about four weeks to contact them.
In a statement, Ch Insp Ruth Willshire said: "It appears that, for a number of reasons, the communication with the victim of this investigation has been disjointed and slow at times during this investigation.
"I would like to assure her that we are taking her report of assault very seriously and an investigation is ongoing.
"We have arrested a man for a similar offence in a different location and enquiries are ongoing to confirm whether this is linked to the attack."
The Met said the first incident was on 15 June in St Gothard Road, Norwood, when a woman was pushed over by an unknown man.
The second happened outside South Norwood Pools & Leisure Centre on 29 July when a woman was punched to the floor by a man.
The force added that a man was arrested on suspicion of GBH on 29 July and has been released on bail.
Although Anna says her physical injuries have healed, she became tearful as she explained the attack had "stolen" her independence.
"I'm just scared to walk on my own anywhere. I'm very suspicious of all men. Even on busy roads, if a man looks at me, I'm just scared that it's him.
"I only feel safe if I'm with a friend or a family member. It's just shocking that a woman should walk down the road and end up in an ambulance."
Anna is appealing for anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact police.