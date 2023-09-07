RAAC: Inside a Tottenham school with problem concrete
What would you do if you found out your building contained potentially dangerous concrete?
It's an issue Park View School in Tottenham, north London, had to confront when a survey showed the roof in its building contained reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
Six months on, as the new term begins, they're relocating pupils to on-site portable cabins - but the RAAC remains.
They invited BBC London to see how it's impacted them.
Headteacher Andy Webster explained when he was told classrooms on either side of a corridor in their maths, history and geography contained RAAC, they "had to evacuate those spaces".
"[Surveyors] came in initially not expecting to find any problems, and then very quickly said 'you now need to leave this part of the building'," he explained.
"I was assuming they meant next week... and they said, 'no don't use any of these classrooms from now'."
"You have that initial kind of rush of panic... the children having already had such a disruptive time during Covid, what can we do to avoid having kids at home, and where can we put them?"
He added: "We simply didn't have enough spaces to teach those children."
Staff had to strip the classrooms and put resources in storage because there was nowhere else for them to go.
Meanwhile, up to 300 pupils were initially taught by year group in the hall, gym and dance studios, but this wasn't a suitable long-term solution.
"We realised even getting the temporary fix in was going to take months," Mr Webster said.
"While the school kept Year 11 in due to exams, all other year groups had to spend one day at home every week on a rolling basis."
Staff also found the new set-up challenging, having to teach a changing combination of virtual and face-to-face lessons each day.
Six months later, and affected pupils are starting the academic year in 15 temporary portable cabins, but the school still hasn't been able to find a way to deal with removing the RAAC in the rest of the school safely.
Haringey Council Leader Peray Ahmet acknowledged they're "not there yet", but said disruption has "been managed".
"Six months down the line there are still some issues that need to be resolved, but all the children will be back - there is a staggered return, there may be a slight delay for some," she said.
She explained the decision to use portable cabins "has cost us millions", and even though the Department for Education has agreed to reimburse the council, it "had to move really quickly" to approve them.
"Whatever that solution is it's going to cost money, so we need to hear what the government has to say on this really, and they need to give us those assurances," she added.
Meanwhile, Mr Webster offered advice to fellow headteachers to "try not to panic".
"Dig in, there's not much resilience left in the school system and we're very tired. It's going to get tougher to get that accommodation," he said.
"Look to your local authority for support, talk to your Multi Academy Trust if you're in one.
"Ignore the noise and think about the kids."
The Department for Education has been contacted for a response.
Previously, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said: "Nothing is more important than making sure children and staff are safe in schools and colleges, which is why we are acting on new evidence about RAAC now, ahead of the start of term.
"The plan we have set out will minimise the impact on pupil learning and provide schools with the right funding and support they need to put mitigations in place to deal with RAAC".
