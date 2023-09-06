Oxford Street: Two men charged with attempted robbery
- Published
Two people have been charged with attempted robbery following an incident on London's Oxford Street.
The Met Police launched an investigation following reports of a disturbance on the UK's busiest high street.
Abdesselam Quamane, 36, from Rainham, and Tarek Djaji, 26, of no fixed address, were charged on Wednesday.
They were detained at Marble Arch station on Tuesday morning near where the incident allegedly took place.
The men will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
