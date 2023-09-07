Man sought in connection with alleged indecent exposure

An image of the man police are seeking, who has grey hair and is wearing a light jacket and blue t-shirt.Met Police handout
Police are seeking this man following an alleged indecent exposure on 13 June

A man is being sought by police in connection with an alleged indecent exposure in South Croydon.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident happened on 13 June at about 10:40 BST in South Croydon Recreation Ground in south London.

A member of the public reported it to police, but the force said the man left the park in the direction of Brighton Road by the time officers arrived.

The force has released an image of a man as part of its appeal.

Investigators are urging members of the public to contact them if they recognise the man or have information which could help them.

