Met Police: Officer charged with six counts of rape
- Published
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with six counts of rape, one count of making threats to kill and a count of breaching a non-molestation order.
PC Cliff Mitchell, 23, has been suspended from duty and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
The Met said a referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the case.
The force said a member of the public saw a woman in distress on Tuesday.
She was found at about 13:50 BST in Hackbridge, Sutton, south-west London.
'Horrific allegations'
An investigation was launched and the Met said it was established that its suspect was PC Mitchell, who was arrested. He was not on duty at the time.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: "These are horrific allegations and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.
"The arrest of a serving police officer on suspicion of such serious offences is extremely concerning and I recognise will cause considerable concern among London's communities.
"This is an active investigation and inquiries continue at pace."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk