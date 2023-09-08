Convicted rapist jailed for life for attacking second woman
- Published
A man has been jailed for life for attacking a 66-year-old woman in west London, 22 months after he was released from prison for raping another woman.
Ramazan Mukalazi was awaiting deportation when he hit the woman and dragged her into bushes last year.
The 40-year-old, from Hounslow, had already lost his right to live in the UK after he raped a 21-year-old woman in 2008.
Appearing at the Old Bailey, he was told to serve a minimum of 11 years.
Mukalazi had previously admitted attempted rape and causing grievous bodily harm.
The court heard within 22 months of his release from prison on immigration bail, he subjected a 66-year-old woman to a second "ferocious" stranger sex attack after consuming alcohol and cannabis.
A member of the public saw the woman lying injured on the pavement in Martindale Road in Hounslow early on 2 November last year.
Prosecutor Max Hardy told the court Mukalazi was seen crouching down next to her and the passer-by mistakenly thought he was tending to the woman, who was making a "gargling sound".
When the man asked if an ambulance should be called, Mukalazi told him to "go away" before dragging the woman by her feet into an alleyway.
The court heard the passer-by then alerted police. Officers later found the defendant with his trousers around his ankles on top of the semi-conscious woman, who had suffered serious head injuries including a bleed on the brain.
Following Mukalazi's arrest, he claimed he found the woman lying on the ground as she had fallen into a wooden fence and on to concrete.
But a medical report concluded she had been hit on the ear, punched in the eye and suffered blows to the head in a violent assault, the court heard.
Defending, Felicia Davy said the 40-year-old who has lived in the UK since he was seven, was in a "state of desperation" at the time and had been "set up to fail" having left prison and become homeless.
Sentencing Mukalazi, Judge Paul Dugdale said: "You brutally attacked a 66-year-old woman walking on her own along the street in Hounslow in the darkness of a November morning.
"You attacked her for the sole purpose of raping her, which is what you then attempted to do.
"You pose an ongoing risk that you will rape again and in violent circumstances. In my judgement you are a very dangerous man."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk