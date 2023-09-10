Images of men released in Brixton stabbing appeal
Police have released CCTV images of two men they wish to identify in connection with investigations into a fatal stabbing near a south London park.
Ronaldo Scott, 21, was found with multiple knife wounds close to Angell Town Park, on Morrison Road, Brixton, just after midday on 4 September.
Mr Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist police officers.
The Met said community engagement officers were patrolling the area.
In the footage, the men, dressed all in black, can be seen running down the road - with one of them pulling up a face covering and the other wearing black trainers with a white sole.
Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn, who is leading the investigation, said: "We have recovered and examined a lot of CCTV from the area around the scene and today we're releasing images of the suspects leaving the scene.
"Do you remember seeing them in the area around midday on Monday? Do you know who they are?"
She also urged anyone who witnessed the incident, or "saw or have heard anything since, no matter how insignificant you might think it is" to contact police or Crimestoppers.
Following Mr Scott's death, the Met put in place extra stop and search powers across Lambeth for two days.
No arrests have been made.
