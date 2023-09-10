Pedestrian killed in crash near Royal Oak Tube station
- Published
A pedestrian has been knocked down and killed in west London.
Emergency services were called to Harrow Road, near Royal Oak underground station, at about 03:50 BST.
The Metropolitan Police said the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 20s, who was driving a blue Mercedes, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.
Police said road closures remained in place while officers continue their investigation and conduct a full examination of the scene. The victim's family have been informed.
Investigators are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.