Appeal to find Sutton teen who went missing 35 years ago
- Published
A £20,000 reward is being offered as part of an appeal for information about a south London teenager who went missing 35 years ago.
Lee Boxell was 15 when he left his home in Sutton to go shopping on 10 September 1988.
He met with a friend and after they parted company the last confirmed sighting of Lee was on Sutton High Street at about 14:20 BST.
There have been no confirmed sightings of him in more than three decades.
Metropolitan Police believes he may have died.
Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn said: "While we don't have conclusive evidence that Lee came to harm, with no sightings or credible information in 35 years we sadly believe that Lee is no longer alive."
'Conflicting accounts'
She added that a number of people whom investigators believed "were involved in, or know about Lee's disappearance", gave "conflicting accounts" when arrested and interviewed.
"One 80-year-old man, who is now deceased, claimed that he had 'helped Lee to get away' and that he was now living away from his family under an assumed name. This version of events was investigated and was found not to have been credible," she said.
The officer continued: "Lee was a boy with a very happy family life. He was a good student who loved football.
"The story that he had run away, started a new life and was living under an assumed name was absolutely not viable."
Officers also received information that suggested Lee visited an unofficial youth club at St Dunstan's Church in Cheam, known locally as "the shed".
As part of the force's investigation, officers conducted "the largest ever archaeological dig undertaken by the Met" at St Dunstan's churchyard, but did not find Lee.
The force said anyone who visited that club may "have vital information they have not been able to share in the past".
'Do what's right'
Det Ch Insp Blackburn added: "My priority is to find Lee so that he can be returned to his parents. Lee's parents deserve answers and they deserve the opportunity to bury their much-loved son."
Lee's parents, Peter and Christine Boxell, are now in their 70s and say they are desperate for Lee to be returned to them.
Mr Boxell said: "We are still hoping that someone will come forward to help find his remains, so that my wife and I can say goodbye to our beloved son before it's too late for us... please, do what's right."
The reward is only being offered for people who call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously and provide information leading to Lee's remains.
