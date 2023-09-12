London Underground: Jonny Davies running entire route for charity
A man aiming to run the entire London Underground route above ground in 11 days, covering a distance of 354 miles (570km), said the challenge was "really fun" despite the hot weather.
Jonny Davies, 31, said he was "running station to station" to raise money for a mental health charity.
He ran his first route between Northern line stations while pouring water over his head to stay cool.
He is planning to run along a different Tube line each day.
Mr Davies said the first day was "really fun but very challenging in the sense of the heat, because, you know, 30 degrees in London feels almost like 40 degrees on holiday".
He added because the Northern line splits in so many directions, "we had to run a section and get on the Tube and go back to that point and then run the next section".
Mr Davies said when he began running in Edgeware, he soon had company with someone else joining him after 20 minutes.
"From that point onwards, the whole day I was with various people, either friends or people that follow me and wanted to join me for a run," he said.Mr Davies, who has completed ultra marathons in the past, said he had been training for this challenge for "most of this year".
He has raised more than £3,000 for the mental health charity Calm through his JustGiving fundraiser so far.
JustGiving president Pascale Harvie called Mr Davies "an inspiring role model" and said she and her colleagues were "excited to see how he gets on".
Mr Davies said he was fundraising for Calm because "I think that what they do is incredibly important".
He added: "We all need a bit of help here and there, whether that's from friends or from someone else, and I've been very fortunate that I've had great people in my life to help me through difficult times and running is one of those things that helps me."
