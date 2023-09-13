West London homes and businesses with no water or low pressure
- Published
Homes and businesses have been left without water or low water pressure in south-west London, Thames Water said.
BBC London understands a number of schools have been forced to close.
Thames Water said the problems have been caused by a power supply issue at its water treatment works in west London.
The company said it was "working hard" to fix the issue and water tankers were being brought in to support local hospitals.
The water supply issues are affecting 35 postcodes.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.