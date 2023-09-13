Ealing police issue photo of 1970s sexual-assault suspect
Detectives have issued a picture from the 1970s of a suspect in a sexual-assault case.
A victim came forward to police earlier this year alleging they were sexually assaulted at student accommodation in an Ealing hospital, west London, in late 1977 or early 1978.
Officers have been unable to fully identify the man in the photograph but his first name is thought to be Gary.
Police have urged the man or anyone with information to come forward.
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "Despite extensive inquiries being undertaken, the man, who officers believe may be called Gary, remains unidentified.
"The image released is from the late 1970s but we are hoping that someone who recognises the man can tell us who and where he is."
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 4971/08SEP2023, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
