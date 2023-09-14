Road in Eltham closed by unusually large sinkhole
A large sinkhole in south-east London has resulted in a closed road and brought forth a local sense of humour.
A warning sign erected near the hole has been lightly doctored to read "Road Closed (Gone)".
Greenwich Council confirmed that Dunvegan Road will be closed "for at least a few weeks" and diversions will remain in place.
It said it is investigating the cause of the sinkhole and will be visiting neighbouring businesses.
