Child Q: Met officers could be sacked over schoolgirl's strip-search
- Published
Three Metropolitan Police officers are to face gross misconduct hearings over the strip-search of a schoolgirl.
Child Q, 15, was wrongly accused of having drugs and strip-searched on her period, with no appropriate adult present, in Hackney, in December 2020.
Met bosses have been told by the police watchdog they should consider formally apologising to Child Q and her mother.
Allegations include that Child Q was discriminated against because of her race and sex.
The other allegations the three officers face are that the decision to carry out the search was inappropriate, there was no appropriate adult present and the officers did not get authorisation from a supervisor.
A fourth Met officer will face a disciplinary meeting over the fact that no appropriate adult was present during the search.
