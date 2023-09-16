American XL bully dogs: London dog bite victims call for ban
The families of two children bitten by suspected American XL bully dogs in London want the breed to be banned.
A number of recent attacks in England - including one in which a man died - prompted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to say he had ordered "urgent work" to define and ban the animals.
Nazrul Islam's young son was attacked in an east London park on Monday and needed hospital treatment.
Mr Islam said he did not want other families to suffer the same trauma.
He told the BBC his sons were playing together in Hermit Road Park, Newham, when the dog bit the four-year-old on his legs. The dog owner then ran away with the animal.
"There was so much blood. I see the blood and I am crying and he is crying," Mr Islam said.
"No more. I want no more. I appeal to the government to focus on this and do something".
Police in Newham have appealed for information about the incident and want to trace the dog and its owner.
In a separate attack, a 12-year-old girl was bitten on the face when she bent to stroke her friend's dog, which was on a lead.
She required hospitalisation but has since made a full recovery.
Her mother, Ola Senjab, described the incident as "terrifying".
"The first thing I thought was whether her life was at risk. I did not know what to do, it was so stressful I choked.
"[My daughter] is afraid of dogs now and to be honest the whole family is. She has some difficulties being in open spaces," she said.
What is the American bully?
- They are said to have originated in the US in the late-1980s, when American pit bull terriers and American Staffordshire terriers were crossed
- They have since been crossed with other breeds to create an even more muscular dog
- The United Kennel Club in the US says an American bully "makes an excellent family dog"
- There are four variations: standard, pocket, classic and XL
Find out more here.
Although the American bully is regarded as a specific breed in the US, it is not recognised as such by the main British dog associations, such as the Kennel Club.
This means it is difficult to ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
Dog behaviourists have said the warning signs of a dog about to attack include growling, showing teeth, being low to the ground and licking its lips.
If confronted by an aggressive dog, experts suggest people should avoid eye contact, make themselves small, not smile, and not run.
If the dog attacks, they advise people to try to get out of the way - gaining height is good if possible, as dogs cannot climb.
Finding a barrier is also considered a good idea, such as a jacket, a bag, a shoe, a stick or anything that can be used to redirect the dog's bites on to that item.
People are also told to keep their neck, face, chest and groin protected if possible.
