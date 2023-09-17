Barbican conservatory tropical art exhibition goes on show
- Published
A tropical art exhibition, called Cloud Songs of the Horizon, has gone on display in the conservatory of London's Barbican.
Ranjani Shettar crafted the sculptures in her studio in rural Karnataka, India, which are intended to encourage people to explore the building.
Shettar's work is influenced by the close observation and study of the natural world and her works fill the conservatory's 23,000 sq ft space.
It is the artist's first major institutional show in Europe.
Shettar's commission is free to view, with visiting hours to the conservatory having been extended from this month.
All images subject to copyright
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.