O2 Academy Brixton can reopen once conditions are met - council
The O2 Academy Brixton can reopen once it has met 77 "extensive and robust" conditions "designed to promote public safety", Lambeth Council has said.
The south London music venue's licence was suspended last December after two people were killed when fans without tickets tried to force their way in.
The council held a two-day licencing hearing this week on whether the venue should be allowed to reopen.
During the hearing the Met called for a different firm to run the venue.
The 77 conditions to be met by the venue include stronger doors, new crowd management systems, more detailed risk assessments, a new ticketing system, a centralised control and command centre and new security and management.
The council's cabinet member for safer communities, Mahamed Hashi, said the measures had been "proposed by (owners) AMG (Academy Music Group) at the hearing to support their aim of regaining the venue's licence so it can reopen, and making sure we never see a tragedy again like the one there in December 2022".
Mother of two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, and Gaby Hutchinson, 23, from Gravesend in Kent, who was a security contractor working at the venue, died in the crush during a gig by Afrobeats artist Asake on 15 December 2022.
A third woman remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Dr Hashi said the local authority would continue to support the Met's ongoing investigation into the incident.
