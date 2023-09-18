Buckingham Palace: Man charged with Royal Mews trespass
A man has been charged with trespassing on a protected site after he was arrested in the Royal Mews area next to Buckingham Palace.
Awad Rovalino, 25, was arrested at about 01:25 BST on Saturday.
Officers at Buckingham Palace had responded to a report of a person climbing the wall and entering the Royal Mews, according to The Met.
Mr Rovalino, of no fixed abode, was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later, the force said.
He was also charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle.
