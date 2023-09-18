Sally Hodkin murder: Killer could have conviction downgraded
A mentally ill woman who killed a stranger with a butcher's knife could have her murder conviction downgraded.
Nicola Edgington received a life sentence in 2013 for the murder of Sally Hodkin and the attempted murder of Kerry Clark, who were both attacked in the street in south-east London.
The case has been sent to the Court of Appeal due to concerns about evidence presented at the trial.
The conviction could be changed to manslaughter if the appeal succeeds.
In 2006, Edgington - now known as Nicola Thomas - was detained under the Mental Health Act for killing her mother but she was released into the community in 2009.
On the day of the murder, 10 October 2011, Thomas had made a 999 call to beg for help, Mrs Hodkin's inquest heard. She was taken to a mental health unit in Greenwich but walked off.
Thomas took a bus to Bexleyheath, where she attacked 22-year-old Ms Clark and later Mrs Hodkin, 58, who was almost decapitated.
In 2013, Thomas tried to have her conviction quashed but the case was thrown out by the Court of Appeal. In 2016, she made an application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), an independent body that investigates potential miscarriages of justice.
It said it had conducted a "series of complex and lengthy investigations" that call into question "key aspects" of the medical and psychiatric evidence presented by the prosecution.
The CCRC said there was a "real possibility" the Court of Appeal could now quash Thomas's murder conviction and replace it with one of manslaughter by way of diminished responsibility.
CCRC chairman Helen Pitcher said: "At the time of Nicole Thomas's trial, prosecution evidence around the full extent of her mental health issues was not fully explained.
"Important information was overlooked or not conveyed correctly, and this may have misled the jury. Had this evidence been explained sufficiently it might have changed the outcome at her trial."
