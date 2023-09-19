Met Police officer accused of Tasering girl faces misconduct hearing
A Met Police officer accused of Tasering a 10-year-old girl two times is set to face a misconduct hearing.
PC Jonathan Broadhead is alleged to have used force that was not "necessary, reasonable and proportionate" on 21 January 2021.
If the case against him is proven, the Met said he would have breached standards of professional behaviour relating to the use of force, and this would amount to gross misconduct.
The hearing starts on 27 November.
