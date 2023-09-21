Chris Kaba: Met Police officer charged with murder
A Met firearms officer has appeared in court charged with the murder of Chris Kaba, who died after a police operation in south London.
Mr Kaba, 24, was shot in Streatham Hill on 5 September 2022.
The officer was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court ahead of a further appearance at the Old Bailey on Thursday afternoon.
An anonymity order was granted meaning the firearms officer has only been identified as NX121.
Mr Kaba died from a single gunshot after the car he was driving was hemmed in by a police vehicle and an officer opened fire.
The construction worker was being followed by an unmarked police car with no lights or sirens.
After turning into a residential street, he was blocked by a second marked police car and a firearms officer fired one shot through the windscreen and hit Mr Kaba in the head.
It later emerged that the Audi the 24-year-old was driving, which did not belong to him, had been linked by police to a gun incident the previous day.
Mr Kaba's parents and relatives sat in the public gallery as the Met officer appeared in the dock.
As prosecutor Tom Little KC explained how the case would progress, some people in the public gallery began to cry and left the court.
The defendant was told he faced a murder charge and that a bail hearing would take place on Thursday.
A court order was put in place by District Judge Nina Tempia banning the publication of anything that would identify the defendant, including any description.
