Green-fingered TfL staff honoured at gardening competition
- Published
Green-fingered Transport for London (TfL) staff have been celebrated at the annual staff gardening competition.
The In Bloom competition, which has been run for over 100 years, encourages staff to create gardens in their free time in stations, depots and offices.
Flowers and vegetables are grown in a wide range of items including tyres, delivery crates and food containers.
The theme of this year's In Bloom competition was "healthy plants, healthy people, healthy earth".
A total of 57 entries were submitted from urban spaces across the capital, which were judged by more than 40 volunteers, with winners announced during a ceremony at City Hall.
Acton Town station was the winning entry in the "cultivated station garden" category, where plants were grown in all kinds of recycled containers on an out-of-use platform, with sculptures and wind chimes added as sensory elements within the space.
Morden Tube station in south London scooped awards for "best in show" and "fruit and vegetables" after staff created a fruit and vegetable garden, as well as a wellness space sheltered by flowers which is used for staff meetings.
Among the edible items grown were sour cherries, chilli peppers, apricots, limes, kale and gooseberries, many of which were shared among staff and customers.
North London's Highbury and Islington station won in the "healthy plants, healthy people, healthy earth" category and was praised for the team's "small but impactful garden" inside the station entrance, which features air-purifying plants such as ivy, kentia palms and peace lilies to help absorb pollution.
Meanwhile staff at train crew accommodation in Barking, east London, won the "best seasoned entry" award for their wellbeing garden, where a sustainable and peaceful environment was created using fragrant herbs and water features alongside solar panels, a water butt and a compost bin.
Seb Dance, deputy mayor for transport, said: "I am truly impressed by the dedication and creativity demonstrated by TfL staff at the annual In Bloom competition. These gardens will bring a sense of calm and wellbeing to staff and people using the transport network."
Competition judge Mark Evers, who is also TfL's chief customer officer, said: "I am always so impressed by the fresh ideas, creativity and energy that staff and local people and businesses bring to these gardens, benefitting both staff and people travelling around the city."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk