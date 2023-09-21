TikTok star Mizzy denies posting video without consent again
- Published
The TikTok star known as Mizzy has been released on bail after denying a further count of posting videos without the consent of those featured.
The 18-year-old, whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, is charged with four breaches of a criminal behaviour order (CBO) relating to the posting of prank videos on social media.
Three offences are alleged to have happened in May, with a fourth said to have taken place on 7 July.
He is due to go on trial on 26 October.
Stratford Magistrates' Court in east London heard that Mr O'Garro was previously listed for trial on three counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order but his case was adjourned last month because he was accused of engaging in further "criminal activities".
The TikTok star, from Hackney in east London, was initially placed on bail over the alleged offences at a hearing at Thames Magistrates' Court in May.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk